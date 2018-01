Jan 8 (Reuters) - Cellink Ab:

* CELLINK SIGNS COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH CTIBIOTECH FOR BIOPRINTING OF PATIENT-SPECIFIC CANCER TUMORS

* ‍COST OF DEVELOPING A NEW DRUG IS NOW ESTIMATED AT $2.5 BILLION OVER 10 YEARS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)