July 28 (Reuters) - CELLNEX TELECOM SA:

* H1 REVENUE 379 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 338 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT 19 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 24 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 ADJUSTED EBITDA 168 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 134 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2017 REITERATED‍​ Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)