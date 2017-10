Sept 25 (Reuters) - CELLNOVO GROUP SA:

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 8.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 7.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 8.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 7.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT 30 JUNE, 2017, THE COMPANY HAD A CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT POSITION OF €7.0M.‍​

* EXPECTS RAMP-UP OF INSULIN CARTRIDGE PRODUCTION WITH FLEX TO IMPACT H2 SALES