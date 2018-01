BRIEF-Cellnovo Says Insulin Cartridges ‍Manufacturing Line Expected To Be Fully Operational By Q2 2018​

Jan 8 (Reuters) - CELLNOVO GROUP SA:

* CELLNOVO PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON MANUFACTURING OF INSULIN CARTRIDGES

* ‍OPTIMISATIONS ARE ON SCHEDULE FOR COMPLETION IN Q1 OF 2018​

* - IN AUGUST FLEX AND CELLNOVO BEGAN OPTIMISATION PROCESS THAT IS PART OF PLANNING FOR LARGE-SCALE PRODUCTION

* OPTIMISATIONS TO BE FOLLOWED BY REQUISITE CHECKS THAT COME BEFORE NEXT PHASE OF LARGE-SCALE PRODUCTION​

* ‍MANUFACTURING LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY OPERATIONAL BY Q2 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)