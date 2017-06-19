FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Celsion announces $5.4 million registered direct offering
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
June 19, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Celsion announces $5.4 million registered direct offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Celsion Corp

* Celsion corporation announces $5.4 million registered direct offering

* Celsion corporation announces $5.4 million registered direct offering

* Celsion corp - entered agreements with several institutional investors to purchase an aggregate of approximately $5.4 million of shares of common stock

* Celsion corp - agreed to sell about 2 million shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants at a price of $2.75 per common share or warrant share

* Celsion - estimated net proceeds from sale of shares of stock or pre-funded warrants in registered direct offering are expected to be about $4.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.