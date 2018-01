Jan 4 (Reuters) - Celsion Corp:

* CELSION ANNOUNCES FDA CLEARANCE OF THE OVATION II STUDY FOR THE EVALUATION OF GEN-1 IMMUNOTHERAPY TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED STAGE III/IV OVARIAN CANCER

* CELSION CORP - EXPECTS TO INITIATE ENROLLMENT OF PHASE I PORTION OF OVATION II STUDY IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* CELSION CORP - COMPANY EXPECTS TO HAVE 25% OF OVATION II STUDY ENROLLED BY END OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: