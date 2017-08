June 16 (Reuters) - Celsion Corp

* Celsion Corp - Files to withdraw stock offering - SEC filing

* Celsion - As per co's amended S-1 form on June 15, offering had been for 2.45 million shares of co's common stock and warrants to purchase 4.1 million shares of co's common stock Source text: (bit.ly/2sGxxWr) Further company coverage: