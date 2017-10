Aug 7 (Reuters) - Celsion Corp

* Data monitoring committee completes mid-study review of Celsion’s phase III thermodox optima study in primary liver cancer

* Celsion Corp - optima study to date has accumulated data within acceptable safety parameters

* Celsion Corp - results from first interim efficacy analysis are expected to be made public following DMC review in Q1 of 2019