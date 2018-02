BRIEF-Celsius Holdings Expands Product Distribution To Norway

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Celsius Holdings Inc:

* CELSIUS HOLDINGS, INC. EXPANDS PRODUCT DISTRIBUTION TO NORWAY; BCAA RECOVERY DRINK TO DEBUT IN FINLAND AND SWEDEN

* CELSIUS HOLDINGS INC - BEGUN DISTRIBUTION OF ITS PRODUCT LINE IN NORWAY THROUGH ITS NORDIC DISTRIBUTION PARTNER, FUNC FOOD

* CELSIUS HOLDINGS INC - ADDITIONALLY, THIS MARCH, CELSIUS WILL BE INTRODUCING A BRANCH-CHAINED AMINO ACIDS (BCAA) DRINK TO FINLAND AND SWEDEN MARKETS

* CELSIUS HOLDINGS INC - INITIAL DISTRIBUTION OF CELSIUS BCAA™ PRODUCT WILL COMMENCE WITH COMPANY'S FITNESS CHANNELS IN Q1 OF 2018