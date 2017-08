June 21 (Reuters) - CELYAD SA

* PUBLISHES ADDITIONAL PRE-CLINICAL DATA IN SUPPORT OF THINK TRIAL ‍​

* NEW DATA SHOW THE ABILITY OF CAR-T NKR-2 CELLS TO EFFECTIVELY CHALLENGE ESTABLISHED PANCREATIC CANCER XENOGRAFTS IN HUMANIZED MOUSE MODELS

* NEW RESULTS CONFIRM POTENCY OF CAR-T NKR-2 CELLS AGAINST VARIOUS HUMAN CANCER CELL LINES IN VITRO INCLUDING LEUKEMIA, COLORECTAL AND PANCREATIC CANCER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)