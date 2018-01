Jan 24 (Reuters) - Cemtrex Inc:

* CEMTREX ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH BLOCKCHAIN BASED SMARTGLASSES MANUFACTURER, LUCYD

* CEMTREX INC - ‍CO IS ALREADY IN EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS WITH AEROSPACE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURER FOR A PILOT DEMONSTRATION WITHIN NEXT SIX MONTHS​

* CEMTREX INC - CEMTREX ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED INTO PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTIONS WITH LUCYD