BRIEF-Cenovus CEO Brian Ferguson to retire

June 20 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc:

* Cenovus president & Chief Executive Officer Brian Ferguson to retire

* Cenovus Energy Inc - Brian Ferguson will be retiring as an officer and director of company on October 31, 2017

* Says board will engage immediately in a broad global search for a new president & chief executive officer

* Cenovus Energy Inc - following retirement at end of October, Ferguson will continue in transition advisor role reporting to board chair till March 31, 2018