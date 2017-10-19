FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cenovus reaches agreement to sell Palliser assets for $1.3 bln
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 19, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Cenovus reaches agreement to sell Palliser assets for $1.3 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc

* Cenovus reaches agreement to sell Palliser assets for $1.3 billion

* Cenovus reaches agreement to sell Palliser assets for $1.3 billion

* Cenovus Energy Inc - ‍sale process for Cenovus’s Weyburn carbon-dioxide enhanced oil recovery operation in Saskatchewan is proceeding as expected​

* Cenovus Energy Inc - ‍credit Suisse and Scotiabank acted as financial advisors to Cenovus for Palliser transaction​

* Cenovus - proceeds from Palliser sale will be used to deleverage company’s balance sheet​

* Cenovus Energy Inc - ‍Cenovus anticipates reaching a sale agreement for Weyburn asset in Q4 of 2017​

* Cenovus Energy Inc - ‍“we continue to target between $4 billion and $5 billion in announced asset sale agreements by end of year​”

* Cenovus Energy-anticipates reaching sale for its Weyburn asset in Q4 of 2017

* Cenovus Energy Inc - ‍Cenovus has certain other non-core assets that are currently being evaluated for potential sale​

* Cenovus Energy - agreement to sell its Palliser crude oil and natural gas assets in Southeastern Alberta to Torxen energy and Schlumberger​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.