July 25 (Reuters) - Centaur Media Plc

* RON SANDLER, GROUP CHAIRMAN, HAS INFORMED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO RESIGN AS CHAIRMAN ONCE HIS SUCCESSOR HAS BEEN APPOINTED

* WILL SHORTLY COMMENCE A SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR AND WILL MAKE A FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT IN DUE COURSE