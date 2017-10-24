FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Centene reports Q3 earnings per share $1.16
October 24, 2017 / 10:18 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Centene reports Q3 earnings per share $1.16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Centene Corp:

* Centene corporation reports 2017 third quarter results & updates 2017 guidance

* Reports Q3 2017 earnings per share $1.16

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.35

* Q3 earnings per share $1.16

* Q3 revenue $11.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $11.78 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍health benefits ratio (hbr) of 88.0% for Q3 of 2017, compared to 87.0% in Q3 of 2016​

* September 30, 2017 managed care membership of 12.3 million, an increase of 874,900 members, or 8% compared to Q3 of 2016​

* Sees fy 2017 total revenues $47.4 billion - $48.2 bln‍​

* Sees fy 2017 gaap diluted eps $4.04 - $4.18‍​

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted diluted eps $4.86-$5.04‍​

* Sees 2017 health benefits ratio ‍​between 87 percent to 87.4 percent

* As a result of uncertainties surrounding csr payments, guidance for fy does not include any impact of the defunding of csr subsidies‍​

* Expect lack of csr payments to have $0.07 - $0.12 per diluted share impact on 2017 earnings​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.95, revenue view $47.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

