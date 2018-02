Feb 26 (Reuters) - Centene Corp:

* CENTENE TO ACQUIRE MHM SERVICES TO EXPAND NATIONAL FOOTPRINT IN CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE SECTOR

* CENTENE CORP - CENTENE WILL ACQUIRE 100 PERCENT OF STOCK OF MHM, INCLUDING ITS 49 PERCENT OWNERSHIP OF CENTURION

* CENTENE CORP - INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE WITH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND CENTENE STOCK

* CENTENE CORP - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FIRST 12 MONTHS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))