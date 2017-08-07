FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Centennial Resource Development announces second quarter 2017 operational and financial results
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 7, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Centennial Resource Development announces second quarter 2017 operational and financial results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Centennial Resource Development Inc

* Centennial Resource Development announces second quarter 2017 operational and financial results and increases 2017 production targets while lowering cost guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Centennial Resource Development - says ‍reported Q2 total daily production of 29,664 boe and 17,435 barrels of oil, an increase of 61 percent and 66 percent​

* Centennial Resource Development - ‍increased 2017 total company production guidance by 15 percent and oil production guidance by 14 percent from previous estimates​

* Qtrly total net revenue $91.1 mln‍​

* Q2 revenue view $75.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍increased its 2017 total company production growth target to 250 percent from 205 percent​

* Says ‍raised its 2017 total oil production growth target to 213 percent from 174 percent​

* Says ‍increasing production targets while reducing cost guidance for full-year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.