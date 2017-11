BRIEF-Centennial Resource Development announces pricing of upsized $400 mln private offering of senior unsecured notes due 2026

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Centennial Resource Development Inc

* Centennial Resource Development, Inc. announces pricing of upsized $400 million private offering of senior unsecured notes due 2026

* Centennial Resource Development says unit ‍centennial resource production priced previously announced private offering of senior unsecured notes due 2026​

* Centennial Resource Development - The ‍2026 notes, priced at par, will mature on January 15, 2026 and will pay interest at an annual rate of 5.375%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: