FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Centennial Resource Development's ‍unit entered into limited consent and sixth amendment to credit agreement​
Sections
Featured
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
economy
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Middle East
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Italy's election pits populists against populists
euro zone
Italy's election pits populists against populists
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 14, 2017 / 11:19 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Centennial Resource Development's ‍unit entered into limited consent and sixth amendment to credit agreement​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Centennial Resource Development Inc

* Centennial Resource Development says on Nov 10, ‍unit entered into limited consent and sixth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement​

* Centennial Resource Development - ‍amendment provides for waiver of automatic reduction of borrowing base under credit agreement

* Centennial Resource Development - ‍amendment to remove cap on amount of notes which CRP & guarantors under credit agreement are permitted to incur​ Source text: (bit.ly/2z0Ph2w) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.