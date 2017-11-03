BRIEF-Centennial Resource Development's unit enters fifth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement​

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Centennial Resource Development Inc
* Centennial Resource Development Inc - on November 2, 2017, co.’s unit entered into certain fifth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement
* Centennial Resource Development Inc - fifth amendment increases borrowing base under credit agreement from $350 million to $575 million
* Centennial Resource Development Inc - fifth amendment increases aggregate maximum revolving credit amounts from $500 million to $1 billion - SEC filing
* Centennial Resource Development- fifth amendment to amended, restated credit, amends amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of Oct. 15, 2014 Source text : (bit.ly/2lLw5Qk) Further company coverage: