Nov 27 (Reuters) - Leidos Holdings Inc:

* CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION AWARD LEIDOS PRIME CONTRACT

* LEIDOS HOLDINGS - ‍FOLLOW-ON SINGLE-AWARD TIME & MATERIALS CONTRACT HAS A ONE YEAR-BASE PERIOD, FOUR ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF $26 MILLION​