Aug 3 (Reuters) - Central China Securities Co Ltd

* ‍Unit entered into capital contribution agreement with Henan Investment Group, Zhongyuan Trust, Henan Yicheng and other capital contributors​

* Capital contributors agreed to establish Henan AMC with a registered capital of RMB5 billion

* Group will, through Central China Blue Ocean, hold 10% of equity interest in Henan AMC