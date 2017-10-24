BRIEF-Central European Media Enterprises Qtrly loss per share $0.03

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd

* Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. reports results for the third quarter and nine months ended september 30, 2017

* Qtrly ‍net revenues increased 11% at actual rates and 5% at constant rates to $ 119.4 million​

* Qtrly ‍operating income increased 40% at actual rates and 35% at constant rates to $ 16.0 million​

* Qtrly ‍OIBDA increased 30% at actual rates and 24% at constant rates to $ 25.1 million​

* Qtrly ‍TV advertising revenues increased 10% at actual rates and 4% at constant rates​

* Qtrly ‍carriage fees and subscription revenues increased 20% at actual rates and 15% at constant rates​

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Proceeds from sale of operations in Croatia, Slovenia will be used to repay debt

* Sale proceeds of operations in Croatia, Slovenia is expected to decrease cost of borrowing by additional 150 basis​

* Raises guidance for full year​

* ‍"We will see our average borrowing cost decline by 125 basis points to 6.0%, its lowest level in eight years"​