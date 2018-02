BRIEF-Central European Media Reports Q4 ‍Net Income Of $0.11/Share​‍​

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd :

* REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* QTRLY NET REVENUES INCREASED 15% AT ACTUAL RATES AND 5% AT CONSTANT RATES TO US$ 196.2 MILLION

* ‍QTRLY OIBDA INCREASED 27% AT ACTUAL RATES AND 15% AT CONSTANT RATES TO US$ 67.6 MILLION​

* QTRLY ‍NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CME LTD PER SHARE $0.11​‍​

* Q4 AVERAGE REVENUE ESTIMATE $196.1 MILLION - REUTERS POLL ‍​

* Q4 AVERAGE OIBDA ESTIMATE $66.7 MILLION - REUTERS POLL ‍​

* CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES-‍ANTICIPATE REVENUE GROWTH, WITH FOCUS ON COST CONTAINMENT, TO DRIVE PROFITABILITY GROWTH AND MARGIN EXPANSION IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )