Feb 7 (Reuters) - Central Garden & Pet Co:

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50

* Q1 SALES $442 MILLION

* ‍TAX IMPACT OF RECENT TAX REFORM ADDED $16.3 MILLION TO NET INCOME IN Q1​

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.85 OR HIGHER