March 1 (Reuters) - CENTRALE DEL LATTE D’ITALIA SPA:

* FY NET REVENUE EUR 183.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 117.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS AFTER TAX EUR 261,000, CO SAYS NOT COMPARABLE WITH RESULT AT END-2016

* 3 PERCENT RISE IN TURNOVER IN JANUARY YEAR ON YEAR

* SEES 2018 AS A YEAR OF“FURTHER CONSOLIDATION”

* FY NET LOSS EUR 0.3 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 12.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS 2016 NET PROFIT WAS CHARACTERISED BY THE RESULT OF MERGER OPERATION