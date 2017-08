Aug 3 (Reuters) - CENTRALE DEL LATTE D'ITALIA SPA:

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 1.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 555,000 YEAR AGO

* H1 SALES EUR 90.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 48.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* THREE-YEAR INVESTMENT PROGRAMME UNDERTAKEN IN THE TURIN PLANT FOR € 14.9 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)