BRIEF-Centric Health CEO David Cutler Retires

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Centric Health Corp:

* CENTRIC HEALTH ANNOUNCES CEO RETIREMENT

* CENTRIC HEALTH CORP - DAVID CUTLER, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY, WILL BE RETIRING AS AN OFFICER AND DIRECTOR

* CENTRIC HEALTH CORP - COMPANY WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN AN EXECUTIVE SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* CENTRIC HEALTH CORP - ALSO IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CUTLER REGARDING A POSSIBLE CONSULTING ARRANGEMENT

* CENTRIC HEALTH CORP - WILL CONTINUE TO EXECUTE ON ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INITIATIVES

* CENTRIC HEALTH CORP - JACK SHEVEL WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER FOLLOWING CUTLER‘S RETIREMENT IF A NEW CEO IS NOT FOUND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: