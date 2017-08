Aug 10 (Reuters) - Centric Health Corp-

* Centric Health continues to deliver growth in second quarter of 2017

* Q2 revenue c$42.8 million versus I/B/E/S view c$49.5 million

* Centric Health Corp - qtrly net income per share basic and diluted $0.02​‍​

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.00, revenue view c$49.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S