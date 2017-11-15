FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Centric Health to acquire Specialty Pharmacy Operations in Calgary, Alberta
Sections
Featured
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
The road to Brexit
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
Sport
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
November 15, 2017 / 10:45 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Centric Health to acquire Specialty Pharmacy Operations in Calgary, Alberta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Centric Health Corp

* Centric Health Corp to acquire Specialty Pharmacy Operations in Calgary, Alberta

* Centric Health Corp - acquisition immediately accretive​

* Centric Health Corp - ‍has entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire salus pharmacare​

* Centric Health Corp - consideration on closing is $2.075 million consisting of $1.4 million in cash and 613,636 shares with price protection of $1.10/share​

* Centric Health Corp - ‍additional consideration consists of up to $2.3 million in cash & shares based on achievement of performance benchmarks over next 3 yrs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.