BRIEF-Centric Health to acquire Specialty Pharmacy Operations in Calgary, Alberta

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Centric Health Corp

* Centric Health Corp to acquire Specialty Pharmacy Operations in Calgary, Alberta

* Centric Health Corp - acquisition immediately accretive​

* Centric Health Corp - ‍has entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire salus pharmacare​

* Centric Health Corp - consideration on closing is $2.075 million consisting of $1.4 million in cash and 613,636 shares with price protection of $1.10/share​

* Centric Health Corp - ‍additional consideration consists of up to $2.3 million in cash & shares based on achievement of performance benchmarks over next 3 yrs