BRIEF-Centrica says on track to meet 2017 financial targets

June 21 (Reuters) - Centrica Plc

* Centrica says on track to deliver 2017 financial targets - presentation slides

* Centrica says targeting 2.5-3 billion pounds net debt by end 2017 - presentation slides

* Centrica says continues to engage constructively with uk government, regulator on energy market - presentation slides

* Centrica says targets distributed energy & power division to break-even by 2019 - presentation slides

* Centrica says to invest around 250-350 million pounds a year between 2017-2020 - presentation slides Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)