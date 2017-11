Nov 28 (Reuters) - Centripetal Networks:

* ‍CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS SAYS U.S. COURT ISSUED A “KEY” RULING IN THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT FILED BY CENTRIPETAL IN JULY 2017​

* ‍CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS SAYS RULING DENIES MOTION TO DISMISS & TRANSFER FILED BY DEFENDANTS IXIA AND KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES​

* CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS​ - ‍RULING SETS A TRIAL DATE IN THE CASE FOR OCTOBER 2, 2018