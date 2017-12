Dec 20 (Reuters) - Centron Telecom International Holding Ltd :

* ‍TO ALLOT AND ISSUE 62.3 MILLION NEW CO SHARES AT HK$0.46 PER PLACING SHARE TO ORIENTAL CITY​

* ‍AGGREGATE NET PROCEEDS OF TOP-UP SUBSCRIPTION ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT HK$28.1 MILLION​