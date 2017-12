BRIEF-Centuria Capital Enters Put And Call Option Agreement

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Centuria Capital Ltd:

* ‍ENTERED INTO AN UNCONDITIONAL PUT AND CALL OPTION AGREEMENT REGARDING A 50% INTEREST IN 201 PACIFIC HIGHWAY, ST LEONARDS​

* ‍PURCHASE CONSIDERATION IS $86 MILLION.​

* IT HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE TWO A GRADE METROPOLITAN OFFICE ASSETS FOR $119 MILLION​

* REAFFIRMS FY18 DISTRIBUTION PER SECURITY GUIDANCE OF 8.2 CENTS PER SHARE​

* ‍ACQUISITIONS WILL BE FUNDED BY A FULLY UNDERWRITTEN $60 MILLION EQUITY RAISING AND EXISITING CMA DEBT FACILITIES​