June 29 (Reuters) - Centuria Capital Ltd:

* Issued 20.1 million options to subscribe for CNI stapled securities to a private investment vehicle within lederer group

* Enters placement agreement to issue 2.62 million CNI securities to Lederer Group at an issue price of $1.14 per CNI stapled security

* Following completion of CIP placement, Lederer Group will hold combined investment in excess of $55 million across centuria platform