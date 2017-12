Dec 5 (Reuters) - Centuria Metropolitan Reit:

* ACQUIRED TWO NSW METROPOLITAN OFFICE ASSETS FOR $119.1 MILLION​

* ‍ANNOUNCES ENTITLEMENT OFFER TO RAISE ABOUT $60 MILLION AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF $2.39 PER CMA SECURITY​

* TO SELL PROPERTY IN ARTARMON FOR $10.3 MILLION

* ‍CMA REAFFIRMS FY18 DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF 18.6 CENTS PER SECURITY​

* ‍CMA REAFFIRMS FY18 DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE OF 18.1 CENTS PER SECURITY​