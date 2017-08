July 24 (Reuters) - Centurion Corporation Ltd:

* Centurion Corporation proposed acquisition of a portfolio of 5 student accommodation assets located in the United States

* Company intends to have an interest of up to 30% of portfolio assets

* Deal for purchase consideration of approximately US$136 million

* Centurion Overseas Investments (iii) entered into five acquisition agreements