Feb 22 (Reuters) - Century Aluminum Co:

* MPANY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.26

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.37

* Q4 SALES $433.8 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍SHIPMENTS 189,000​ TONNES VERSUS 184,974 TONNES IN Q3

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.24 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $426.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍"AS WE HAD FORECAST, HIGHER RAW MATERIAL COSTS IMPACTED OUR RESULTS; THIS FACTOR WILL CARRY OVER TO Q1"