July 11 (Reuters) - Century Bancorp Inc

* Century Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings for Q2 2017, up 30.7%; asset growth to $4.5 BB; regular dividend declared

* Q2 earnings per share $1.47

* Century Bancorp Inc - ‍Total assets increased 1.9% from $4.46 billion at December 31, 2016 to $4.55 billion at June 30, 2017​