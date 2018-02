Feb 13 (Reuters) - Century Communities Inc:

* CENTURY COMMUNITIES REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.01 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.60

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 77 PERCENT TO $516.5 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍BACKLOG IMPROVED 76% TO 1,320 HOMES​

* QTRLY ‍BACKLOG VALUE INCREASED 89% TO $572.9 MILLION​

* CENTURY COMMUNITIES-‍EXPECT HOME DELIVERIES TO BE IN RANGE OF 4,500 TO 5,000 HOMES & HOME SALES REVENUES TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.75 BILLION TO $2 BILLION​ IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: