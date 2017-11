Nov 27 (Reuters) - Century Ginwa Retail Holdings Ltd :

* CENTURY GINWA RETAIL HOLDINGS - ‍EXPECTED GROUP WILL RECORD A SIGNIFICANT DECREASE IN LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT 90%​ FOR HY

* CENTURY GINWA RETAIL HOLDINGS LTD-EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍ABSENCE OF ONE-OFF IMPAIRMENT OF GOODWILL OF ABOUT RMB128.6 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: