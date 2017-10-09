BRIEF-Century Pacific Food clarifies news article posted in Inquirer.net on oct 9‍​

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Century Pacific Food Inc

* Clarifies news article titled “P250-m coconut milk export production venture OKd” posted in Inquirer.net on Oct 9‍​

* Clarifies that mentioned 250 million pesos construct‍​ion cost does not cover other capital expenditures needed to run facility

* Clarifies that mentioned 250 million pesos construction cost remains subject to change until completion‍​

* Confirms plans to manufacture and export coconut milk products to international markets from new facility in General Santos City

* Facility currently under construction & expected to be fully operational by early next year