Feb 9 - Century Sage Scientific Holdings Ltd :

* ‍EXPECTED TO RECORD A NET LOSS OF NOT LESS THAN RMB130 MILLION FOR FY​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO WRITE- OFF OF RECEIVABLES OF APPROXIMATELY RMB160 MILLION DURING YEAR