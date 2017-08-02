BRIEF-Centurylink Q2 earnings per share $0.03

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Centurylink Inc
* Centurylink reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.46
* Q2 revenue $4.09 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.09 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.03
* Centurylink Inc sees Q3 operating revenues $4.06 to $4.12 billion
* Centurylink Inc sees Q3 core revenues $3.59 to $3.65 billion
* Centurylink Inc sees Q3 adjusted diluted EPS $0.44 to $0.50
* Centurylink Inc - anticipates coming in slightly below its full-year 2017 revenue and adjusted diluted EPS guidance
* Centurylink Inc - not providing updated guidance ranges for full-year 2017 due to pending acquisition of Level 3
* Centurylink-Sees "significant increase" in Q3 2017 adjusted free cash flow compared to Q2 2017 results due to timing of cash interest, cash tax payments