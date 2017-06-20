FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Centurylink says Centurylink Escrow LLC entered into a credit agreement
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 20, 2017 / 9:19 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Centurylink says Centurylink Escrow LLC entered into a credit agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Centurylink Inc

* Centurylink says on June 19, Centurylink Escrow LLC entered into a credit agreement in connection with pending acquisition of level 3 communications

* New term loan facilities consist of $1.575 billion term loan a tranche, a $0.370 billion term loan A-1 tranche and a $6.0 billion term loan B tranche - SEC filing​

* Intends to use proceeds to finance cash portion of consideration payable in connection with acquisition​

* New revolving credit facility and borrowings under term loan A and A-1 facilities will mature five years after closing of acquisition​

* Borrowings under term loan B facility will mature on January 31, 2025​

* Agreement providing for $9.945 billion in senior secured credit facilities, consisting of a $2.0 billion revolving credit facility

* Agreement providing for $9.945 billion in senior secured credit facilities, also consisting of $7.945 billion of new term loan facilities

* New revolving credit facility is designed to replace company's current revolving credit facility

* A portion of new revolving credit facility in an amount not to exceed $100 million will be available for swingline loans

* A portion of new revolving credit facility in an amount not to exceed $400 million will be available for issuance of letters of credit Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2tqbCQS) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.