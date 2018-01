BRIEF-CeoTronics H1 Profit Down At 0.31 Million Euros

Jan 29 (Reuters) - CEOTRONICS AG:

* H1 GROUP SALES OF EUR 9.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 10.3 MILLION)

* H1 EBIT OF EUR 0.416 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 0.866 MILLION), EBT OF EUR 0.336 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 0.798 MILLION)

* ORDER BACKLOG AS OF NOV 30, 2017 DOWN 11.6% TO EUR 5.85 MILLION

* CONFIRMS SALES TARGETS FOR 2018/2019 AND UNTIL 2022/2023

* WILL TRY TO NEARLY REACH SALES AND EARNINGS TARGETS FOR THE 2017/2018

* H1 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT OF EUR 0.306 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 0.644 MILLION)