Nov 29 (Reuters) - CeoTronics Ag:

* MAJOR ORDER FOR CEOTRONICS AG FROM AUSTRIAN POLICE

* ORDER VALUE IN SMALL SEVEN-DIGIT EUR AMOUNT

* EXPECTS FOR FY 2017/2018 MODERATE INCREASE IN SALES WITH A POSITIVE CONSOLIDATED RESULT

* SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN SALES AND EARNINGS IS POSSIBLE FROM FY 2018/2019