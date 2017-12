Dec 4 (Reuters) - Ceragon Networks Ltd:

* CERAGON RECEIVES ADDITIONAL $66 MILLION IN FOLLOW-ON ORDERS FROM TIER 1 MOBILE OPERATOR IN INDIA

* CERAGON NETWORKS LTD - CO EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO RECOGNIZE ABOUT$10 MILLION IN REVENUE FROM THESE ORDERS IN Q4 OF 2017​

* CERAGON NETWORKS LTD - ‍SHIPMENTS FOR THESE $66 MILLION FOLLOW-ON ORDERS WILL BEGIN IN DECEMBER​