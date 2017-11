Nov 17 (Reuters) - Cerecor Inc

* Cerecor announces leadership changes

* Cerecor Inc - ‍Interim Chief Executive Officer John Kaiser and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronald Marcus stepping down​

* Cerecor Inc - ‍Appoints Randal O. Jones and Robert C. Moscato, Jr. to board of directors​

* Cerecor Inc - ‍ Names Robert Moscato as president and Chief Operating Officer​

* Cerecor Inc - ‍Mariam Morris will continue as Cerecor's chief financial officer​