Nov 22 (Reuters) - CERENIS THERAPEUTICS HOLDING SA:

* FIRST PATIENTS ENTER TARGET STUDY, RECENTLY INITIATED BY CERENIS THERAPEUTICS TO EVALUATE HDL NANOPARTICLES IN PATIENTS WITH ESOPHAGEAL CANCER

* ‍A TOTAL OF 10 PATIENTS WILL UNDERGO ALL STUDY PROCEDURES​

* ‍STUDY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF Q2 2018 ​